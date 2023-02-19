Woman found dead in car park

Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses after a 37-year-old woman was found dead in Darwin.
Police said shortly before 3pm on Saturday, February 18, officers found the unresponsive woman in a carpark near the Casuarina shopping centre on Trower Road.
Police and paramedics attended the scene, but the woman was declared deceased.
A crime scene was established.
Police said the cause of death was yet to be determined and investigations were ongoing.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Paul Morrissey urges anyone who may have any knowledge of events leading up to the woman's death to make contact with police on 131 444.
An anonymous report can also be made through crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
