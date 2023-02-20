An "extraordinary" donation of $1 million for medical equipment for a remote Northern Territory hospital is set to save lives of babies for 30 years to come.
Humble businessman Bob Holt from Katherine in the Northern Territory made the whopping donation to the Humpty Dumpty Foundation in a bid to bring a baby respirator to Katherine Hospital where it is set to be saving the lives of newborns with respiratory issues.
"I just wanted to put back into the community," the Katherinite said.
"I came here over 50 years ago for six months and never left.
"Katherine has done so much for me - now it's time to give back, but keep the money where home is.
"I don't want to be the richest man in the cemetery."
Mr Holt said seeing children in hospital always broke his heart, and he wanted to give the next generation a chance to live.
The equipment purchased with his donation will help to resuscitate, stabilise and keep alive struggling babies before they can be emergency-airlifted 300km to Darwin.
"It can take hours for CareFlight to come," Katherine Hospital Clinical Midwifery Manager Moira Tulloch said.
"This new equipment will give us a chance to give the babies the attention they need to save their lives.
"It is very frustrating when you have the skills but not the equipment and you have to wait for hours for additional help to arrive."
Ms Tulloch said the Panda Respirator would also help babies who just needed a bit of respiratory support after being born.
"Mr Holt's donation is simply extraordinary," she said. " We're rural, we're remote, but we like to look after our babies - they are our future.
"Now we have the equipment that will give women and their babies the same care they would get in a city down south. And the equipment produces great outcomes for babies - they end up doing really well.
"There are many very grateful doctors and midwives in Katherine now, and (many others) will want to work here," Ms Tulloch said.
Australian TV icon and Humpty Dumpty Foundation Patron Ray Martin, said it was sad to see remote hospitals across the Territory "fight with a hand behind their back" due to the lack of essential equipment.
"For a regional hospital like the one in Katherine, (Mr Holt's) generosity is like a dream come true," he said.
"This donation will make a real difference to the people in Katherine."
Humpty Dumpty Founder Paul Francis shared the sentiment.
"Hospitals and clinics shouldn't have to fight for the tools that are required to help their patients," Mr Francis said.
"Children in Katherine should have the same opportunities for good health outcomes as children in the rest of Australia.
"It shouldn't matter where you live - but we still have a long way to go."
To date, the Humpty Dumpty Foundation's fundraising efforts for the Northern Territory had raised $6.5 million with more than 670 pieces of medical equipment having been donated to 64 NT hospitals and health services.
In 2022 alone Katherine received 29 donated pieces of medical equipment, worth $1,228,410.
Mr Francis said "a lot" still had to change.
"It is becoming more and more obvious how much assistance the Northern Territory needs from all Australians to give children living in the NT a reasonable and fair opportunity to have the health outcomes that are so often taken for granted in other Australian states.
"Doing nothing is not an option.
"Anyone can be part of the change - and there are many ways to help and put back into the community."
