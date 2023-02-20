Cops injured in alleged axe attack

Two Northern Territory police officers have been injured in an alleged axe attack.
The officers were allegedly assaulted after they responded to reports of disturbances in the community of Daly River.
In the evening of Sunday, February 19, police received reports that a group of offenders were allegedly driving around the community in stolen vehicles whilst armed with weapons.
Police said when they responded to calls for help from the community, an axe was allegedly thrown at a police vehicle, shattering a window and injuring two officers inside.
Both received glass cuts, with one officer being struck by the axe causing a laceration to his arm.
Additional police officers have been deployed to the community to support local officers.
Commander Kylie Anderson said thankfully both officers weren't seriously injured.
"It is a shameful act to harm a police officer who is simply doing their job and responding to calls for assistance from the community," she said.
"Any attack on our members is taken incredibly seriously. Whoever is responsible will be held to account.
"Officers are working with the wider community to identify the offenders so arrests can be made."
Commander Anderson said police were continuing to monitor the situation within the community, with the safety of community members and police the highest priority.
