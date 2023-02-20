Katherinites swim for a good cause

Katherine community legend Trent De With has raised nearly $16,000 this month in support of sick children, by taking part in the Starlight Foundations Super Swim.
The annual swim challenge encourages everyday Australians of all ages, fitness levels, and at any location across the country to swim for a good cause.
In Katherine, the 2022 Katherine Citizen of the Year said he was swimming 16km in support of the cause - inspired by the "awesome" work the Starlight Foundation did when Mr de With's little daughter had to spend time in hospital
"(The cause) is pretty close to my heart," he said.
"The Starlight Foundation was awesome to keep her entertained and feeling happy.
"They made my little girl smile so much and she still has some of the toys they gave her, so I really want to try and put a few dollars back into the Foundation."
Starlight uses play, social connection and creativity to support sick kids in some of their toughest times and positively change their healthcare experience.
All money raised throughout the swim challenge will go directly towards in-hospital programs that are delivered every day to children around the country, lifting their spirits, building resilience and forming an integral part of their total care.
Two Katherine paramedics have also joined the swim, putting in the laps throughout the month to reach their goal of 42kms which is equivalent to a marathon on dry land.
Matt Wright and Matthew Botica said they had put on their speedos in support of the Super Swim as they both "love a physical challenge".
"And, amazingly, we get to raise money for the Starlight Foundation at the same time," Mr Wright said.
"When you stop and think about it, there wouldn't be many of us that are more than a few degrees of separation away from a gut-wrenching situation involving a sick child."
Mr Wright said the Starlight Foundation did "incredible work bringing some happiness into the lives of those affected", and encouraged Katherinites to help with a donation in the last few days of the February challenge.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
