Multicultural festival planned for Katherine

A two-day multicultural festival will be held in Katherine this year, thanks to a collaboration between Katherine Town Council and Red Cross Connected Women.
Held on April 1 and 2 at the Godinymayin Arts Centre from 3 to 6pm, the event is set to showcase the cuisines of different cultures that call Katherine home, as well as a fashion show, cultural performances and live music.
The festival will be free to attend but due to limited space ticket bookings are essential.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.