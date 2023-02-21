'Up to the steering wheel' - Heavy rain causes surprise flood

A low-lying area in Katherine's industrial area, notorious for storm water drains that can't cope with large amounts of rain water, flooded when a burst of heavy rain hit the area.
The Crawford Street industrial area saw waters rise on the road, catching out netballers who had gathered for a social game at the Indoor sports centre when the severe thunderstorm hit.
At 5.30pm the Bureau of Meteorology issued an emergency broadcast, warning of a severe weather event for the region.
The downpour quickly inundated parts of Crawford Street, with waist-deep water banking up in some areas.
Video footage of the surprise flooding, shared on social media by Monica Henry, went viral, leaving locals and non-locals alike in disbelief.
Katherine Community Indoor Sports Centre director Poppy Skudder said the water went "down as fast as it came up".
"A few people's cars went under with water up to their steering wheel," she said.
Some parts of Katherine's rural area recorded more than 60mm of rain within only a few hours, and the Katherine River rose to 9m during the deluge.
