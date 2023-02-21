A second-generation Northern Territory police officer, who publicly spoke out against what he called "injustice" towards a fellow officer, has been sacked from his job.
Mark Casey, 47, publicly criticised the NT Police Force for its handling of the case against Constable Zach Rolfe, who was charged with the 2019 shooting murder of Yuendumu teenager Kumanjayi Walker.
In March 2022, Constable Rolfe was found not guilty of murder.
A month after the not-guilty verdict Mr Casey, a veteran cop with 25 years experience, penned an opinion piece calling out the "concerning" actions of his bosses - in particular Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker - in relation to the murder charge of his colleague only four days after the fatal shooting incident.
Mr Casey said he was concerned about "the authoritarian management as a whole, and specifically in relation to the charging of Constable Zach Rolfe".
The father-of-two said he had "observed the events since the day of the shooting" and had held his judgement, but opted to speak out against the brass as he felt "that unless someone speaks up there will be no change".
"It is time for someone to stand up and allow the discourse to happen, rather than sitting in fear, waiting for someone else to take action," he said.
Speaking to the Katherine Times, Mr Casey said he had "always stood up" for his troops and "tried to do the right thing".
"I waited for someone else to do it but came to the realisation that no one would," he said.
"It could have been me in Zach's position and I would expect one of my leaders would have stood up for me."
In his criticism he said there was "the appearance that there has been deception, dishonesty, or at the very least, mistruths in relation to the circumstances of the decision to charge Zach with murder so quickly after the event".
Mr Casey said Commissioner Chalker claimed he had kept the investigation of the shooting "at arm's length", yet he reported Constable Rolfe to the Office of the Independent Commissioner Against Corruption for improper conduct.
"And you were aware that Zach was going to be charged before it occurred," Mr Casey said, directed at Commissioner Chalker.
"And you want us to believe you were at arm's length?
"You are supposed to be the Commissioner of Police. You don't get the option of keeping things at arm's length or burying your head in the sand and blaming others."
In his opinion piece, Mr Casey also criticised his top boss for tapping Constable Rolfe's phone.
"We are police officers, who are human, and work pretty hard in difficult circumstances. We are not perfect, but you know that," Mr Casey said.
"Imagine if there was footage of you when you were a Constable in Katherine. It was obvious that this was purely a smear campaign. Did you produce any examples of his good work for the jury to consider?
"You had his phone interrogated, and the best you could produce was a text message to an Army colleague: 'Alice Springs sucks ha ha. The good thing is it's like the Wild West and f*** all the rules in the job really...but it is a shit hole...'
"Mr Chalker, you are not running a mini North Korea. Zach is allowed to have an opinion on whether he likes Alice Springs or not.
"In relation to being like the Wild West, I have been involved in both military operations and NT Police operations, and I don't think it is unreasonable to say the NT Police is like the Wild West compared to the military."
Mr Casey also accused the NT Police top dog of not backing his officers.
At the time, Mr Casey called upon the NT Police Association to initiate a vote of no confidence in the brass.
His words landed the Sergeant in hot water, with him being suspended from duty only hours after his opinion was published in the media.
NT Police claimed his words were "serious breaches of discipline" in regards to his "personal behaviour and public views".
Consequently, Mr Casey was sacked from the Force during a meeting with Assistant Commissioner Bruce Porter.
In a letter to Mr Casey, the Assistant Commissioner said he had considered the Sergeant's length of service, the public interest of the issue, the nature and seriousness of the breaches and other factors such as a psychological assessment.
Assistant Commissioner Porter said he had also taken into account that a termination of Mr Casey's employment would cause the Sergeant hardship, but in dismissing Mr Casey, effective immediately, Mr Porter said he had lost "confidence" in the Sergeant's "ability to lead by example and be a positive influence in the workplace" and his "lack of remorse".
Mr Porter said the dismissal was also born from a "need for future ... deterrence to discourage other members from emulating your conduct, believing that such behaviour is acceptable as a member of the Northern Territory Police Force".
Mr Casey said he was shocked about the dismissal.
"I'm not sure where to go from here," he told the Katherine Times. "It is still fresh."
"To be suspended and then dismissed without an opportunity to resign seems malicious.
"(But) I have no control of their actions.
"I am trying to live by standing for my values, in particular courage, integrity, growth, family and loyalty."
He said he would be appealing the decision but that would be a "long process" and in the meantime he would "need to make use of the opportunities that arise" with the appeal process potentially dragging out for years.
His father Garry, a former NT police officer of 35 years, shared his son's disappointment in their former employer.
"The police force has become a police farce," he said. "(It is) not the job I joined in 1975."
Mr Casey Snr said he was upset about "double standards" within the Force, with other officers who had fallen from grace given the opportunity to resign instead of being sacked.
The 75-year-old, who has worked within the police firearms unit, community relations, water police and the police college among other duties, said "things went wrong" when Jamie Chalker became the Commissioner of NT Police and escalated with the Zach Rolfe trial.
"(Zach) was acquitted, but the witch hunt continues," he said.
NT Police Association President Paul Cue said he was "appalled" Sergeant Casey was sacked, calling the dismissal "unreasonable" when weighing up the seriousness of the matter versus "25 years of dedicated service to the people of the Northern Territory".
Despite his dismissal, Mr Casey said he still loved the NT Force as it was "an essential service for the community".
The former officer has 14 days to appeal the decision.
The local Member for Blain, the Darwin area where Mr Casey lives, has now set up a fundraising campaign for the ex Sergeant.
A former cop himself, Mark Turner has publicly thrown his support behind Mr Casey.
"Mark is now left without employment after over two decades of service to the community," Mr Turner said.
"As a former police officer myself it wasn't unusual for us to put the hat around when one of our colleagues had fallen on hard times.
"Regardless of what you think of Mark speaking publicly about issues in the NT Police, he did it with the best of intentions."
Mr Turner said he would continue to call for an independent judicial inquiry, but is calling for support for Mr Casey in the meantime.
"It would help Mark in the short-term," he said.
Within three days, the campaign has raised more than $10,000.
"Sgt Mark Casey is a man of integrity and honour who chose to stand up and say what needed to be said," Mr Rolfe said on social media.
"He did not know my son, but knew that Zach was being sacrificed ..."
Mr Rolfe said he could not "speak highly enough" of Mr Casey and was "extremely proud of his efforts in questioning the motives of the police leadership in the NT".
