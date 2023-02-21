Flood watch alert issued for Katherine River

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch alert for several rivers across the Katherine Region, including the Katherine River, the Upper Victoria River, the Victoria River below Kalkarindji, the Daly River above the Douglas River, the Waterhouse and the Roper.
A trough on the edge of the west coast of the Top End was causing showers and thunderstorms across the Territory, especially north of Barrow Creek, the Bureau said.
The trough is expected to gradually extend across the Top End over the next few days, where catchments are already "moderately wet to saturated", according to the BOM.
In the 24 hours to 9am on February 21, widespread rain of between 50 and 75mm, with isolated bursts of more than 90mm were recorded in the Katherine and Waterhouse River catchments.
"Recent intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms have caused significant river level rises along the Waterhouse and Katherine Rivers," the Bureau said.
"Forecast rainfall may cause water levels to rise, and possible flooding in rivers and creeks from Wednesday.
"This may also prolong or renew local flooding and ponding.
"Roads may become impassable (and) some communities and homesteads may become isolated."
Possible severe thunderstorms with localised heavy rainfall are forecast over the north-western NT and parts of Bonaparte and Carpentaria area for the next few days.
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods and storms call 132 500.
Emergency information is available at www.securent.nt.gov.au.
The latest road conditions are available at www.roadreport.nt.gov.au.
