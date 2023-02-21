Flood warning issued as Katherine River rises

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood warning for the Katherine River, with minor flooding occurring at Nitmiluk.
Since 6pm on Tuesday, widespread rainfall totals of 30 to 80mm had been observed across the Katherine River catchment, triggering a rise in river levels, the Bureau said.
"Further heavy rainfall is forecast in the area during the next few days which may affect river levels along the Katherine River."
Minor flooding is already occurring along Gorge Road.
The Katherine River at Nitmiluk Centre is currently at 3.14m and rising.
The Bureau said the river may peak at Nitmiluk at around 3.50m late on Wednesday morning.
"The river level may remain above the minor flood level of 3m during Wednesday," the Bureau said.
At this stage, no flooding is expected in the town of Katherine.
The Katherine River at the High Level Bridge is currently at 9.83m and rising, below minor flood level.
The BOM said the river would remain below the minor flood level of 16m at the bridge during Wednesday.
Current river level
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods and storms call 132 500.
Emergency information is available at www.securent.nt.gov.au.
The latest road conditions are available at www.roadreport.nt.gov.au.
