In the wake of a disciplinary hearing over the conduct of Dr Charlie Teo - once Australia's most celebrated neurosurgeon - a Northern Territory woman has exclusively shared how the surgeon saved her life "when nobody else believed it to be possible".
Christine Schultheis' story goes back to 2010, when her first baby was born.
The new mother started to feel unwell, but with new responsibilities of raising a new-born, she pushed her worries aside.
But when she finally shared her concerns with doctors, for years they couldn't find a cause.
When a second baby entered the world, Ms Schultheis' condition deteriorated, but due to the baby being diagnosed with a serious health condition, the mother once again put her needs last.
It wasn't until 2013, when Ms Schultheis reached out to new doctors in the hope to find an answer to her problems - constant migraines, fatigue, memory loss.
In June that year, the mother-of-two received a devastating diagnosis: She suffered from a fluctuating cystic tumour on her pineal gland which was compressing the main arteries that feed the brain, the tectal plate which is responsible for auditory and visual reflexes, and the tract used for brain fluid to travel from the brain down the spinal cord.
"Doctors told me the tumour was inoperable," Ms Schultheis told the Katherine Times.
"I was told I was a ticking time-bomb but there was no help."
After years of feeling sicker and sicker with symptoms getting stronger as the tumour grew and continued to restrict the blood flow to the brain and brain fluid flow to the spinal cord, Ms Schultheis frantically tried to find a doctor willing to perform surgery on the "inoperable" tumour which would end her life if it continued to grow.
"Neurologists and neurosurgeons told me that I wasn't going to survive surgery because it would be impossible to perform," she said.
"I was told to think of my children who would grow up without a mum - or, in the best case scenario, with a mother who would be left in a vegetative state if I was to come out of surgery alive.
"They said I was reckless.
"I was told nobody could save my life."
But the young mother's luck changed when she took matters in her own hands and sent an MRI of her brain to Dr Charlie Teo.
"He was my last hope," she said.
In October 2018, the then-celebrated neurosurgeon successfully removed 100 per cent of the tumour, and within weeks most of the debilitating symptoms of constant nausea, insomnia, fatigue, migraines and memory loss vanished.
"I owe my sanity to Dr Teo," Ms Schultheis said.
"He was the only one who understood, who genuinely cared, who listened, who believed me.
"He was the only one to say 'I can operate'.
"He had the knowledge and answers to everything. He was raw and honest about what could happen if my surgery went wrong and explained all the risks of the surgery versus the risk of dying if I left it untreated.
"I owe my life to Dr Charlie Teo.
"He has given my children their mum back."
The beginning of the end?
But since August 2021, the once-celebrated surgeon has been banned from operating in Australia without written approval, with restrictions placed on him following an investigation into alleged unsatisfactory conduct in the workplace.
In distress, Ms Schultheis watched the man who had saved her life fall from grace.
"Dr Teo is the most humble, loving and caring person if have met in my life," she said.
"He is the greatest asset there is in this world in neurosurgery and cancer research," she said.
"He can change and save so many lives. He actually cares and is always eager to improve his surgery techniques, knowledge and making the impossible possible.
"It's a disaster to not allow him to do what he does best here in Australia.
"He is our last hope."
Ms Schultheis said not only was the surgeon treated "unfairly", but in the wake of the "witch-hunt" against Dr Teo his former patients suffered too.
"He gets bullied and treated poorly by his patients as well," she said.
"There is no after-surgery care as nobody else wants to know about you.
"You are being treated like a criminal having gone down that path of I felt very alone."
Forever grateful
Despite hearing stories of Dr Teo's alleged "mistreatment" of patients, Ms Schultheis will forever be grateful for the surgeon's care.
"I'm glad I trusted Dr Teo.
"I got my life back and I can see my beautiful kids grow up and make lots of memories.
"Going through such trauma changes you though. I have learned so many life lessons, and you start thinking differently about life and materialistic things, relationships and friendships.
"You realise what is really important in life."
But despite getting her life back - thanks to taking matters into her own hands and fighting on her own to have her voice heard by someone willing to help - the young mother has been left with unanswered questions.
"How come professional neurologists are allowed to treat us poorly and tell us we are going to die on operating table or come out as a vegetable without consequences," she said.
"How come they can say they won't perform surgery and in turn leave us for dead without consequences of negligence in their profession?"
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
