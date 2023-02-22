Aussie training to help Ukrainians 'survive on the battlefield'

As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine neared, Australian soldiers on a special mission in Europe have spoken out about Australia's role in the conflict.
In the United Kingdom, troops from the Northern Territory are teaching everyday Ukrainians crucial fighting skills to support the country's war efforts against Russia.
Since January, 70 Darwin soldiers have been in the UK to boost urban combat skills of Ukrainian recruits, many of whom are former taxi drivers, bricklayers, solicitors and tradesmen.
A Ukrainian interpreter who joined his country's war efforts said he was grateful to be able to be part of the training that passes on knowledge that will help "save lives and help others".
"In February last year, when ... the full-scale invasion began, that's when I joined...," he said.
"It was the desire to protect my country, protect the freedom that we have and were able to enjoy, ... my family and friends. I wanted to be helpful to the cause, the good cause, of defending all this ...
"(As part of the training) we've been working on clearing buildings, ... taking prisoners, or helping civilians get out ... things you can face as you fight for cities."
The interpreter said the training would prepare his fellow Ukrainians to fight the war against Russia "in real life" by teaching recruits to be more effective and more efficient "as they go into battles".
While the training involves crucial fighting lessons such as weapons handling and combat shooting, life-saving skills are also being taught.
"We're preparing the recruits for gunshot wounds and blast injuries particularly," an Australian Army Medic who is part of training operation KUDU said.
"For us it's more about ... making them do their self-aid, which includes applying tourniquets and trying to get themselves into a safe spot ...
"It's an incredibly important skill to know for any soldier as they're going ... into a war zone and it will increase their survivability."
The medic said the training had been tailored to teach the most important lessons "so these recruits can take back really valuable skills and knowledge to help them survive on the battlefield".
To date, Australia has provided $655 million in support to Ukraine, including $475 million in military assistance.
