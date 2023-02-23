Counter culture: A business' guide to quick turnover counter stock

Every business needs to identify its preferred stock inventory turnover rate (also known as Inventory Turnover Ratio). Picture Shutterstock





For any successful business owner and operator - particularly in the retail or eCommerce sector - a high turnover of inventory stock is always considered optimal.



The reasons for this are clear - the more stock we sell, the more profitable our business, and a speedy turnover of counter stock means the business remains viable, and also ensures that it can continue to operate and be profitable into the future.



While each retail or eCommerce business is different - with variances in the areas of product specialisation, revenue and profit goals, as well as other business objectives - each business needs to identify its preferred stock inventory turnover rate (also known as Inventory Turnover Ratio).

Of course, Inventory Turnover Ratio goals vary for every business, and these goals are also dependent on many factors including the business' overall aims and objectives, its realistic capabilities, and of course, the scale or size of the business.



Once the desirable inventory turnover ratio is identified, however - and perhaps most importantly - how then to rapidly turn over counter stock, and ensure that your product inventory is - quite literally - flying off the shelves?



In many ways, this comes down to the specific products you are sourcing and selling, as well as their demand in the market. Additionally, the business owner and operator must also have a solid understanding of product demands, trends, and life cycles to be able to forecast and predict the potential success of their business.

Sourcing desirable products to sell to your customers

Once the decision has been made to establish a retail or eCommerce business, the first and perhaps most important step is to research which products you are going to sell. Understanding which products to source and resell can be challenging, but one of the best ways to ensure that you are making the right decision is to enlist the services of a reliable wholesaler.



For instance, if your goal is to source and re-sell jewellery items specifically, it is recommended to seek out the assistance of a trusted jewellery distributor from whom you can purchase the items at a competitive wholesale rate, to enable you to re-sell them at a profit.



For example, wholesale jewellery in Australia can be purchased from an online distributor, and can even be delivered to your store already packaged up in luxury jewellery boxes, ready to sell to your customers.

Understanding product demand, trends, and life cycles

Importantly, in retail, demand for specific products tends to fluctuate. This is due in part to changes in fashion, trends, and even crazes which can cause certain consumable items to 'go viral' and dramatically increase in popularity - and as such, in demand.



Admittedly, while the popularity or indeed virality of specific product items can be hard to predict, it can be much easier to research and understand product life cycles.

Essentially, product life cycle trends are dictated by the fact that every product has a lifespan or duration of demand in the market. This is usually caused by changes in trends, fashions, and consumer tastes. For instance, products within the technology sector - such as computers and mobile phones - tend to have a short life cycle or lifespan, as due to our continual advances in technology, these objects can quickly become outdated, and obsolete.



As such, technology items are often quickly replaced by newer, more modern products. While this concept can be somewhat difficult to identify for various products, by learning to understand product life cycles, it then becomes easier to practice relatively educated product demand forecasting.

Learning how to practice product demand forecasting

Product Demand Forecasting is crucial to successful inventory management, and indeed, the progression and profitability of a business. Crucially, learning how to practice product demand forecasting can enable retail and eCommerce business owners to ensure their stock inventory stays fresh, relevant, and up-to-date with trend forecasting and upcoming product life cycles.



An excellent way to become familiar with this concept is to utilise demand forecasting software, which essentially analyses trends based on historical data and other factors - such as seasonality.



For instance, it can be said for a fashion retailer that historical data will show certain clothing items are more popular and tend to 'trend' at certain times of the year. Scarves and beanies may be flying off the shelves in winter, for example, so it would make sense to replenish inventory stocks of warmer clothing items in line with their seasonality.

Familiarising yourself with your inventory: Regularly stocktake, order and optimise your inventory stock

Inventory Optimisation is an important element when ensuring that your counter stock is turning over speedily. But what exactly is Inventory Optimisation, and how best to practice this method to efficiently stocktake, order, and optimise your business's product inventory stock and ramp up your profitability?



Importantly, this method leans heavily on product demand forecasting and on ascertaining the lifespan of your products based on their trendiness, desirability, and demand in the market, as well as their seasonality.



It also involves understanding and tracking changes in consumer and buyer behaviour to ensure that your stock is optimised to the tastes of your customers and that it remains appealing and sellable to your target market or audience.

- -

There are many factors to successful stock turnover, and ensuring that your business' product inventory turns over quickly. Of course, successfully and rapidly turning over your business' counter stock takes several methods, and some of the best of these have been outlined in this article.



To recap - firstly, it is important to source quality products from a trustworthy wholesale distributor. Next, you must learn to understand product lifespans, life cycles, and seasonality.



Dig further into this by familiarising yourself with product demand forecasting, as well as buyer behaviour, and ultimately, the taste and demands of your target market or consumer.

