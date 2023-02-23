Possible flooding expected for Katherine town

As minor flooding continues at Nitmiluk, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for the town of Katherine, where the river is expected to reach minor flood level overnight.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday, widespread rainfall totals of 25 to 75mm fell across the Katherine River catchment and river levels are rising in response.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Katherine River on Gorge Road, with the river currently at 4.60m and steady.
The Bureau said the river at Nitmiluk Centre was likely to remain above the minor flood level (3m) overnight Thursday into Friday.
Further river level rises are possible with forecast rainfall.
Meanwhile, minor flooding is possible in the township of Katherine, according to BOM.
The river at the Katherine high level bridge is currently at 13.63m and rising, but still below minor flood level.
The Bureau said the river may reach the minor flood level of 16m overnight, Thursday into Friday.
"Showers and storms were possible over the next few days which may affect river levels along the Katherine River," the Bureau said.
Meanwhile, Emungalan Road is closed on either side of the bridge on Leight Creek.
Katherine Town Council (KTC) said in a statement that the bridge was "deemed unsafe to cross due to rising water levels".
The road will be reopened once river levels recede and as soon as it is safe to do so.
"We remind everyone that 'if it's flooded, forget it' and to avoid unnecessary travel at these times," KTC said.
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should
For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones call 132 500.
Emergency information is available at www.securent.nt.gov.au.
The latest road conditions are available at www.roadreport.nt.gov.au.
