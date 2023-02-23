A prominent Northern Territory industry leader has been appointed as the head of the national peak body for the Australian grass-fed beef cattle industry.
Luke Bowen, the former much-celebrated Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA) has been appointed as inaugural CEO of Cattle Australia.
Born and raised in Western Australia, Mr Bowen is the head of Agriculture, Fisheries and Biosecurity with the Northern Territory Department of Industry Tourism and Trade.
During his time with the NTCA from 2008 to 2014 he demonstrated his leadership and advocacy skills through one of the industry's biggest challenges - the live export ban.
He will bring a broad and extensive wealth of knowledge to Cattle Australia, including experience in the cattle industry, advocacy processes, grant funding, program management and membership-based organisations.
Chair of Cattle Australia, David Foote, said there has been "an overwhelming response and an exceptionally strong candidate field" for the position which was a "wonderful endorsement" of the new national body, established to advance and advocate the interests of Australian grass fed cattle producers.
"The formation of Cattle Australia follows many years of work by industry to restructure to a single commodity representative body for the nations single largest agricultural sector," Mr Foote said.
With an annual value of production of about $20bn, directly employing 35,000 people and managing 42 per cent of the Australian landmass, the grass fed cattle industry forms the backbone of rural, regional and remote Australia.
