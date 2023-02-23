'I was a good cop' - Zach Rolfe shares his story

You don't see me on duty finding children at 3am, in breach of their bail in the city; you don't see me talking to them and asking why they're there only to find out they haven't had a proper meal in days. You don't see me (instead of arresting them) taking them home past a 24-hour service station and buying them a meal, letting them choose some lollies as long as they choose something healthy as well. You don't see me take that kid to a home full of drunks, find one sober grandma in a back room to leave the child with and watch as the first thing that child does is offer to share her food with her grandma after being hungry for days, you don't see how that breaks my heart, good kids being failed by their families. I try to kick out as many drunks as possible in the hope that the child may get a few hours of sleep and go to school.

