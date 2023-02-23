Katherine Times
'I was a good cop' - Zach Rolfe shares his story

By Constable Zach Rolfe
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 7:30am
For the first time since being charged with the shooting murder of Yuendumu teenager Kumanjayi Walker, for which he was found not guilty, Constable Zach Rolfe has publicly shared his story.

