A number of major roads across the Katherine Region, including the Roper Highway, the Victoria Highway, the Savannah Way and Central Arnhem Road are flooded.
The Central Arnhem Road between Katherine and Nhulunbuy is closed near the community of Beswick, after the Waterhouse River has risen to 7.46m due to continued rain in the catchment.
The Roper Highway is impassable in several sections, as is the Numbulwar Road between the Roper Highway and Numbulwar township.
Mataranka Homestead is also cut off due to water over the road, with John Hauser Drive is closed between the homestead road and the the campground.
The Victoria Highway at Skull Creek near the Buchanan Highway intersection is also flooded. Dashwood Crossing on the Buchanan is also closed.
The Savannah Way from the Carpentaria Highway to Wollogorang Station on the Queensland border is impassable due to water over the road in a number of locations.
In Beswick, while still below minor flood level, the Waterhouse River is 1.46m above Beswick Bridge and rising.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the Waterhouse could reach minor flood level of 7.7m on Friday.
"The river level exceeded the Beswick Bridge on Thursday morning and is likely to remain above the bridge level at least for the next few days," the Bureau said.
Beswick community is no stranger to flooding.
In 2013 the raging waters of the Waterhouse River inundated the local store and 13 houses, forcing more than 40 residents to take shelter at Wugularr school.
Meanwhile, the community of Daly River is also bracing for flooding with the river experiencing great stream rises.
On Friday morning the Daly was 8.82m above the crossing at Daly River police station and steady. At Dorisvale, the river was 15.34m above the crossing, still rising.
The weather bureau said minor flooding could occur along the Lower Daly River.
"The Daly River Police Station may reach the minor flood level (12.6m) during Sunday," the BOM said.
In Katherine, the river didn't reach the predicted minor level of 16m on Friday morning, but the weather bureau said river levels remained elevated.
"Further small river level rises are possible over the next few days along the Katherine River at Katherine Bridge, but the river level is likely to remain below the minor flood level (16m) over the weekend," the Bureau said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.