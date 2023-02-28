Constable speaks out: "I was a good cop"

For the first time since being charged with the shooting murder of Yuendumu teenager Kumanjayi Walker, for which he was found not guilty, Constable Zach Rolfe has spoken out publicly.
In passionate words, Constable Rolfe said he'd loved being a police officer - a job he signed up to because he wanted "to help people who needed help, to protect those who needed protection".
But since the 2019 shooting in Yuendumu, in which 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker lost his life after attacking Constable Rolfe and his partner during an arrest attempt, Mr Rolfe said he had "been painted as a racist, violent cop".
During an inquest, some of his text messages to other officers and friends were aired publicly, sparking an outcry over his "blatantly racist, disgusting" words.
But Mr Rolfe said he had used "rude and racist terms regarding nearly every race", most often his own.
"I should not use these terms, and I'm sorry for using them," he said, adding that "words only mean what the person using them or hearing them puts as value on them".
"If I were to insult you in a language you didn't understand, it would be meaningless to you; you don't get to choose what meaning someone else puts on the words they use."
The Constable said "a few out of thousands" of messages had been selected to be made public to paint him as racist.
Mr Rolfe said despite his language, and his potential to be rude, he had risked his life for strangers multiple times and if anyone was in danger, he would put himself between them and the danger to protect them.
"I was raised believing that actions were more important than words," he said.
In regards to what happened in Yuendumu, Mr Rolfe said he "did not think about race".
"Kumanjayi Walker was a young man with a violent past ..."
Mr Rolfe said during the incident at the Yuendumu house, he "did not think about his (Walker's) race, upbringing or his past trauma".
"In a different state, I would have got a medal for it, and none of you would ever have known my name."
But he said instead he had been painted as a "violent thug, an ex-soldier with a past".
"You don't see me on duty finding children at 3am, in breach of their bail in the city; you don't see me talking to them and asking why they're there only to find out they haven't had a proper meal in days. You don't see me, instead of arresting them, taking them home past a 24-hour service station and buying them a meal, letting them choose some lollies as long as they choose something healthy as well.
"You don't see me take that kid to a home full of drunks, find one sober grandma in a back room to leave the child with and watch as the first thing that child does is offer to share her food with her grandma after being hungry for days, you don't see how that breaks my heart, good kids being failed by their families. I try to kick out as many drunks as possible in the hope that the child may get a few hours of sleep and go to school.
"You don't see me hug the suicidal 12-year-old boy for an hour in the hospital to restrain him as he tries to harm himself; once he finally falls asleep, you don't see me go into the town camps by myself in the middle of the night looking for a sober family member, only to find his parents drunk and refuse to assist their son, you don't see me going door to door until I finally find a grandma who's sober enough to come to the hospital, you don't see the tears in the boy's eyes as he sees a family member who actually cares enough to come.
"You don't see me responding to my fellow officers' calls for backup when they're attacked by a man with a metal pole who wants suicide by cop. You don't see me protect my mates, restrain the man, and speak to him to find out he is suicidal; you don't see me talk to my fellow cops and agree that he doesn't need to be arrested; he needs help.
"While we wait for the ambulance, the offender and I sit on a guardrail next to each other, you don't see me notice him hopping from foot to foot, he's barefoot, and the ground is hot, you don't see me allow a grown man who just assaulted my mates and fought me, to rest his feet on my boots while we wait to protect his feet from the hot bitumen.
"You don't see me risk my life to save two people by swimming through 5km of floodwaters despite it getting international media coverage.
"You don't see me transition from protector to medic, immediately trying to save Walker once he is no longer a threat, you don't see me call him my brother when he asks for my help, you don't see me and the boys do our best to save his life for over an hour, you don't see us comforting him and reassuring him as he dies, despite our teams best efforts."
Mr Rolfe said the public had been shown "a small number of incidents, out of context".
"I was in the job to protect people, but if you were a violent offender, causing others harm, or you tried to prevent me doing my job to protect and defend, I make no apologies for doing my job."
Mr Rolfe accused the most senior police officer in the NT, Commissioner Jamie Chalker, of "hurting the community he is sworn to protect more than anyone else".
"Despite my multiple offers, Commissioner Chalker has steadfastly refused to meet me; he's never even spoken to me," he said, calling on the Commissioner to "leave right now and never take any public office again".
The young Constable, who has since left the country, said he would "continue to help people who need help and protect those who need to be protected" - if not in the police, somewhere else.
"I'll live my life knowing I have the loyalty of those I worked with and those who know me, knowing that when I was in the Northern Territory, the community was safer having had me there," he said.
"I was a good cop, my integrity is intact, and I am proud of that."
The Katherine Times contacted NT Police for comment from the Commissioner regarding allegations made by Mr Rolfe.
An NTPF spokesperson said: "The Northern Territory Police remain respectful of the coronial process and will continue to do so.
"There has been significant evidence already provided to the inquest by Police, including about improvements within the agency since November 2019, and further witnesses are due to appear as we continue our cooperation with the process."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.