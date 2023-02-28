Katherine Times
Constable speaks out: "I was a good cop"

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated February 28 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:02am
For the first time since being charged with the shooting murder of Yuendumu teenager Kumanjayi Walker, for which he was found not guilty, Constable Zach Rolfe has spoken out publicly.

Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

