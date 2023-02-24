Flooding expected for communities

As a minor flood warning remains in place for the township of Katherine, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued moderate flood warnings for the Daly and Waterhouse Rivers.
On Friday evening, moderate flooding was occurring along the Waterhouse River.
The river at Beswick Bridge was at 8.28 metres and rising slowly, above the moderate flood level of 8.10 metres.
"The Waterhouse River at Beswick Bridge may reach around 8.40 metres overnight Friday into Saturday, with moderate flooding," the Bureau said, warning that further rises would be possible.
In Daly River, elevated river levels are occurring, with minor flooding likely at the Daly River Police Station on Sunday and moderate flooding possible on Monday, according to the weather bureau.
"The Daly River Police Station is currently at 10.58 metres and rising, below the minor flood level. (It) is likely to exceed the minor flood level (12.60 m) during Sunday. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (13.10 m) during Monday.
"Higher levels are possible with continued heavy rainfall over the next few days."
Regional Controller, Assistant Commissioner Travis Wurst, said local emergency committees had been stood up in preparation for heavy rainfall and potential flooding.
"The Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Service is advising everyone in the affected areas to ensure they are engaged in preparations for higher than usual rainfall."
In Katherine, the river dropped to 13 metres on Saturday morning, 3 metres below minor flood level.
NT Emergency Service advice:
For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones call 132 500.
For the latest weather information go to www.bom.gov.au
For information on preparing for a cyclone go to www.securent.nt.gov.au
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.