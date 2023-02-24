Fires allegedly lit inside Katherine home

Northern Territory Police and the Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Service are calling for information after fires were allegedly lit inside a home in Katherine on February 22.
Police said at 2:45am, a group of unknown people allegedly unlawfully entered a property on Callistemon Drive in Katherine East, igniting numerous fires inside the home, causing extensive damage.
Katherine Firefighters and general duties police officers attended, extinguishing the fires before further damage was caused.
NT Police are now asking anyone with information in regards to the Callistemon Drive fires or CCTV around the area to contact 131 444, quoting reference number 10268345.
An anonymous report can also be made through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
