In a bid to assist patients in their recovery, a therapy dog is now based at Katherine Hospital.
Izzy, a two-year-old non-allergenic poodle from PAWS in Darwin has been working with Katherine Hospital for a month, providing visits to patients.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said having a therapy dog within the hospital would assists Territorians through one of their most vulnerable times.
"It is wonderful that the Katherine Hospital has welcomed Izzy into their wards," she said.
Therapy dogs at hospitals can help lower anxiety levels in patients and provide emotional, physical and social support during a time which can be stressful and frightening.
The Katherine hospital dog is the result of over $38,000 being raised at Katherine Town Council's Defence and Mayoral Ball in August last year.
Izzy is the first support and wellness dog in the Northern Territory to permanently live at a hospital, and while she is set to help patients, she will also be a therapeutic presence for staff at the hospital.
Katherine Town Counci CEO lngrid Stonehill said the dog was intended for both patients and staff.
"Raising funds for this initiative gave our Katherine Community a way to say thank you to our overburdened medical staff, who have survived over two years of Covid.
"We are so proud of our medical staff, we are so proud of our community for saying thank you so generously."
NT Health is working on providing other therapy dogs throughout all Territory hospitals.
