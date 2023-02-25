As the ongoing coronial inquest into the death of Yuendumu teenager Kumanjayi Walker is continuing, evidence from Aboriginal experts on self-determined justice solutions will be heard, with Indigenous experts giving evidence on community-led solutions aimed to prevent Aboriginal deaths in custody giving evidence.
Locals in Yuendumu and Indigenous communities across the Northern Territory, have long been hoping the coronial inquest, which started in early September, would look towards the future of their communities, hearing their voices and providing the "truths" affected Indigenous family say the trial didn't.
In March, Mr Rolfe was acquitted of all charges, but the high-profile five-week trial ignited grief and anger across Indigenous communities, where some condemned the justice system as racist due to the jury in the Rolfe case having been not having included a single Indigenous members.
Now the the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency (NAAJA), with support from the Human Rights Law Centre, are gearing up to highlight was they say are "systemic injustices experienced by Aboriginal people in the Northern Territory".
NAAJA said they would be calling for an end to "discriminatory policing" and "excessive use of force by police", independent and robust police accountability mechanisms, "proper resourcing" and support for "self-determined justice solutions", community-led alternatives to police and community-controlled health services.
READ MORE HERE
Dr John Paterson, Acting NAAJA CEO said the family and community of Kumanjayi Walker was leading "with tremendous strength".
"They continue to participate in this demanding process, at great personal cost to themselves and their families.
"At a time when we are set to hear evidence from Aboriginal experts and community members calling for self-determined justice solutions, we stand behind the family and the Yuendumu community in their calls for answers, accountability and justice for Kumanjayi Walker."
Mr Paterson claimed that "Aboriginal communities and organisations have always had the answers".
"The families and community have shown dignity and leadership throughout this ordeal - and continue to do so.
"They must be listened to, and governments must act on community calls for change.
"For as long as governments allow police to act with racism and impunity, deaths in custody will continue."
Amala Ramarathinam, Acting Managing Lawyer at the Human Rights Lawyer Centre, said despite the inquest being a long and drawn out process, Mr Walker's family and community had "offered meaningful self-determined solutions".
"We stand behind Kumanjayi's loved ones, the Yuendumu community and NAAJA in their calls for truth and accountability through the coronial process.
"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will continue to die in custody until families, communities and experts are listened to."
From this week, the coronial inquest will hear evidence from Aboriginal elders and leaders about community policing methods and cultural authorities in Aboriginal communities, as well as the work of law and justice groups and community-run initiatives like Night Patrol, which use cultural authority, traditional knowledge and culturally-appropriate methods of dispute resolution to empower community members.
But, he said, he talked s**t about "every race", and the messages were only a handful out of thousands, "selected" to build a case that painted him as a racist.
During the arrest-gone-wrong in Yuendumu, Mr Rolfe said he "did not think about race".
"Kumanjayi Walker was a young man with a violent past ...," he said.
"When he tried to kill my partner and I, and, make no mistake, he tried to kill us; I did not think about his race, upbringing or his past trauma, I thought about defending my partner's life, and that's what I did."
IN OTHER NEWS
"In a different state, I would have got a medal for it, and none of you would ever have known my name."
But Mr Rolfe said instead he had been painted as a "violent thug, an ex-soldier with a past".
"You don't see me on duty finding children at 3am, in breach of their bail in the city; you don't see me talking to them and asking why they're there only to find out they haven't had a proper meal in days. You don't see me, instead of arresting them, taking them home past a 24-hour service station and buying them a meal, letting them choose some lollies as long as they choose something healthy as well.
"You don't see me take that kid to a home full of drunks, find one sober grandma in a back room to leave the child with and watch as the first thing that child does is offer to share her food with her grandma after being hungry for days, you don't see how that breaks my heart, good kids being failed by their families. I try to kick out as many drunks as possible in the hope that the child may get a few hours of sleep and go to school.
"You don't see me hug the suicidal 12-year-old boy for an hour in the hospital to restrain him as he tries to harm himself; once he finally falls asleep, you don't see me go into the town camps by myself in the middle of the night looking for a sober family member, only to find his parents drunk and refuse to assist their son, you don't see me going door to door until I finally find a grandma who's sober enough to come to the hospital, you don't see the tears in the boy's eyes as he sees a family member who actually cares enough to come.
"You don't see me responding to my fellow officers' calls for backup when they're attacked by a man with a metal pole who wants suicide by cop. You don't see me protect my mates, restrain the man, and speak to him to find out he is suicidal; you don't see me talk to my fellow cops and agree that he doesn't need to be arrested; he needs help.
"While we wait for the ambulance, the offender and I sit on a guardrail next to each other, you don't see me notice him hopping from foot to foot, he's barefoot, and the ground is hot, you don't see me allow a grown man who just assaulted my mates and fought me, to rest his feet on my boots while we wait to protect his feet from the hot bitumen.
"You don't see me risk my life to save two people by swimming through 5km of floodwaters despite it getting international media coverage.
"You don't see me transition from protector to medic, immediately trying to save Walker once he is no longer a threat, you don't see me call him my brother when he asks for my help, you don't see me and the boys do our best to save his life for over an hour, you don't see us comforting him and reassuring him as he dies, despite our teams best efforts."
Mr Rolfe said his integrity was intact.
"I was in the job to protect people, but if you were a violent offender, causing others harm, or you tried to prevent me doing my job to protect and defend, I make no apologies for doing my job," he said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.