"You don't see me hug the suicidal 12-year-old boy for an hour in the hospital to restrain him as he tries to harm himself; once he finally falls asleep, you don't see me go into the town camps by myself in the middle of the night looking for a sober family member, only to find his parents drunk and refuse to assist their son, you don't see me going door to door until I finally find a grandma who's sober enough to come to the hospital, you don't see the tears in the boy's eyes as he sees a family member who actually cares enough to come.