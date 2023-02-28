Firie returns to 'where it all began'

A Darwin-based firefighter has returned to his roots in Katherine, and now the 31-year-old is encouraging others to "work hard and chase their dreams".
Haining Ye was 16 when his family immigrated from China to the Northern Territory, making a home first in Darwin and then in Katherine.
"Katherine changed my life," he said.
It was a chance meeting with then-Station Officer Christopher Manuel, Officer in charge of Katherine Fire Station, that became the turning point in the young man's life.
"Chris welcomed me with open arms into the fire station."
Ye first joined Katherine Fire Station in 2015 as volunteer firefighter, but struggled with understanding "simple tasks".
"I wanted to quit," he admitted. "It was a struggle. I hardly understood any of the instructions."
But SO Manuel and then-Captain Wayne Stubbs took the young immigrant under their wing, not only passing on their wealth of firefighting knowledge, but also helping Ye with his grasp of the English language.
"I owe them so much," he said.
"I kept working hard, kept improving.
"They encouraged me."
It wasn't long before the keen volunteer was promoted to auxiliary firefighter.
And it was then, that a dream formed.
"I'd never thought I'd get that far," Ye said. "But when I was an auxiliary, I thought 'maybe I can go further, maybe I can make this a career'."
When he first applied for a recruit position with the NTFRS, he only wanted "to test the water", but when he passed every stage of the gruelling tests, he realised he could have a real chance.
"I think I didn't get selected at that stage because of my English skills," he said.
But instead of giving up on his dream, the young man worked even harder.
"I gave up my job as a chef in Katherine to work as a car salesman to improve my interpersonal skills and my communications and English skills."
In 2019, he applied again, backed by then-new Katherine Station Officer Bernie Welsford and his colleagues at the "Katherine brotherhood".
"When I received a phone call that said 'congratulations, you've been selected' I thought it was a daydream.
"I couldn't believe it.
"When they said they would like to offer me a job, I had a couple of tears in my eyes - the hard work had paid off."
Now, after completing his recruit course and graduating last year, the fully-fledged firefighter has returned to Katherine for a week of work at the station "where it all began".
"Katherine taught me a lot of things," he said.
"I don't give up easily, I made lifelong friends. It's been a good journey and the best decision I ever made."
But his stint in Katherine has also brought back sad memories for the firefighter.
In the midst of applying for a recruit position for the second time, his mentor and friend Wayne Stubbs fell ill.
"He always pushed me to be the best version of myself. He encouraged me and watched me train."
But the auxiliary Captain would never see his young protégé's success, sadly passing away prior to Ye's graduation.
"It was the most successful moment of my whole life - and I wish Stubbsy could have been there," Ye said.
On the day, Mr Stubbs' family passed the decorated firefighter's service medal on to the new recruit.
"Stubbsy's medal isn't just a medal for me," Ye said.
"It's a reminder to continue to work work hard, to continue improving my skills, to continue to help the community."
And it's that mindset that makes Ye a role model for the next generation of volunteer and auxiliary firefighters across the Northern Territory.
"Now I want to help others to achieve their dream and share my knowledge," he said.
"I think I am a strong example for 'everything is possible'.
"If you want something badly, put the effort in and work hard. You'll get there one day.
"Whatever you do, stay focussed and keep working on your dream until you achieve it. Don't give up.
"And if you want to be a career firefighter - try hard, work hard and apply for the job."
