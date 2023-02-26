Katherine Times
Yes to Voice a "moral, theological" choice, not political - Church

February 27 2023 - 8:00am
Rev Sharon Hollis, President, Uniting Church in Australia.

The Uniting Church in Australia Assembly and the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress (UAICC) have welcomed the launch of the campaign to vote Yes in the Referendum which seeks the support of the Australian people for a constitutionally enshrined First Nations Voice.

