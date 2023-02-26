Opinion: Voice 'dangerous, divisive and expensive'

The Voice is "a dangerous threat designed to undermine your democracy", NT Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price says.
Read her full opinion on the Voice to Parliament below.
Week one and the 'yes' campaign is off to a rocky start.
Marcia Langton, high-profile activist and boss of the committee that invented the Voice, accidentally let slip the part they've all worked so hard to keep hidden.
They want the Voice to have the right to take the government to the High Court of Australia if it's not listened to.
Get a load of this as reported by the Fair Australia campaign:
Langton was asked if she thought there were legitimate concerns that if the government made a decision without listening to the Voice, it "could be challenged in the High Court and potentially stopped from being implemented until the Voice had been heard".
Langton's response?
"That's a possibility. And why wouldn't we want that to be the case," she said.
"The Voice has to be able to give advice. If nothing that the Voice says is subject to the ordinary laws of Australia, in other words, it's completely gutted and has no safe standing, if you like, then the government can ignore all of the Voice's decisions with impunity."
She said the quiet part out loud.
They don't want the Voice to be just another "advisory body".
It won't be just another symbolic, "modest" gesture to give Indigenous Australians a Voice.
Make no mistake about what this is, it's a dangerous threat designed to undermine your democracy.
It's an exclusive, race-based body holding the government ransom as it says "listen to us ... or we'll see you in court".
It's another Canberra gravy train for activist elites like Langton, with a huge cost to the Australian taxpayer.
A Voice to Parliament with teeth, capable of bringing government to a standstill if it doesn't get its way.
"And why wouldn't we want that to be the case?" says Langton.
This isn't modest, symbolic or right.
It's dangerous, divisive and expensive.
It's not fair, it's not Australian, it's not on.
It's a 'NO!' from me.
