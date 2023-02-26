Heavy rain across the Katherine Region continues to cause havoc, with the Victoria Highway cut on Sunday due to flooding.
Traffic banked up on the both sides of Mathison Creek, about 80km west of Katherine.
By late Sunday afternoon, the water had receded.
Meanwhile, the Bureau is has issued a "final" flood warning for the the Katherine River.
"River levels remain elevated along the Katherine River and its tributaries, but are generally easing," the BOM said.
"Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue over the next few days which is likely to keep river levels elevated.
"Renewed river level rises above the minor flood level are no longer likely, however the situation will continue to be closely monitored."
A Flood Watch remains in place for parts of the Top End, with flood warnings in place for the Daly and Waterhouse Rivers.
In Beswick, the river level exceeded the Beswick Bridge on Thursday morning and is expected to remain above the bridge level on Monday.
Regional Controller, Assistant Commissioner Travis Wurst said local Emergency Committees were continuing to monitor the warnings with preparatory and planning measures in place.
"The Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Service would like to remind everyone in the affected areas to ensure they are engaged in preparations for higher than usual rainfall and the potential of flooding."
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones call 132 500.
For the latest weather information go to www.bom.gov.au.
For updates on roads visit www.roadreport.com.au.
