World solar challenge to return to Territory

After a four-year hiatus the World Solar Challenge is gearing up to return to Australian soil.
The world's largest and most prestigious solar car race challenges secondary and tertiary students from more than 20 countries to undertake the 3,000 km journey from Darwin via Katherine to Adelaide, travelling through iconic Australian landscapes in their self-engineered and designed solar-powered vehicles.
Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby, said the World Solar Challenge would provide a range of opportunities for Territorians, through a range of engagement programs.
"(The challenge) also focuses the eyes of people from around the world on to the teams and the route they take - a huge chunk of which lies in the Territory. That kind of exposure is priceless."
The World Solar Challenge is set to start in Darwin on October 22, with competitors expected to cross the finish line in Adelaide on October 29.
Visit www.worldsolarchallenge.org for more information.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.