Huge croc stuns FIFO worker

A FIFO worker from Melbourne had her first ever encounter with a crocodile while walking her dog at the boat ramp under Katherine's High Level Bridge.
With elevated river levels, Heidi Cox said she had just taken a photo of the water when she spotted a suspicious shadow on the boat ramp.
"I looked up and thought 'that looks like a crocodile'," she said.
"It was a significant size, and fat."
Ms Cox said as the reptile was facing her she couldn't see the size of its snout, but due to the animal's overall size she suspected it was a saltwater crocodile.
"I quickly grabbed my phone again, filmed it and left.
"I wasn't going to stick around to study it any further."
When studying her photos and video later, Ms Cox concluded that the croc was "just a well fed freshwater crocodile", possibly up to 3m in length.
"But if this is what a freshie looks like, I'll no longer consider swimming in places where the locals say 'there's usually only freshies'," she said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
