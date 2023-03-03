Katherine young gun Joel Budarick is in prime form, recently being drafted for the Brisbane Lions VFL side.
The former Katherine Camels back donned the number 51 guernsey for the Brisbane reserve side during a practice match against the Sydney Swans on February 24, and then again on March 3 against the Southport Sharks.
This Swans game was Budarick's first outing for the Lions, and although the game was a loss, the Katherinite said it was great to get a run with footballing talent.
"It was a good experience," Budarick said.
"I felt like we probably should have won, but Sydney were good.
"It's great to play with such good talent on the field, on our team and on their team. I feel pretty lucky to be on the field."
The VFL squad for the practice matches include experienced Lions players Nakia Cockatoo, Jarryd Lyons and Ryan Lester.
After a stint with the Katherine Camels, Budarick also played for Nightcliff in the NTFL and the NT Thunder in the North East Australian Football League.
Both Joel and his older brother Jess are now signed with the Wilston Grange Gorillas, joining the QAFL team in 2022 alongside fellow Territorian and Lions VFL squad member Zack Derksen.
The Budarick boys' father Steve said Joel's current successes were a great example for any budding athletes, and made the weekly trips to play football in Darwin during his son's teen years all the more worthwhile.
"It's great when kids from a country background get a chance to play football, or any sport, at such a high level," Mr Budarick said.
"Joel's really been excelling. It's terrific."
The younger Budarick said his promotion to the VFL was unexpected, but he was not going to let the opportunity go to waste.
"The opportunity came up pretty fast," he said.
"I've had a pretty large preseason. It's sort of surprising but it's good.
"I'm just grabbing it with both hands."
