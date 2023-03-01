Only incontinence, sexual health treatment chair in NT 'will change lives'

When major surgery left Katherine businessman Phil Jazyschyn with severe incontinence, the father-of-four had to alter his entire life to be able to live with the condition.
But now, he has not only fully recovered, he is also offering others treatment options for the debilitating condition.
Mr Jazyschyn said an invasive procedure had caused his incontinence, forcing him to wear incontinence pads and to plan his day around the location of bathrooms.
"I avoided going anywhere in public and interacting with people," he said.
"I couldn't drink coffee or eat chocolate - I'd have one coffee and the whole bladder would go. I couldn't lift more than 5kg, and my sleep was disrupted.
"I lost my quality of life and had to adapt to a new life knowing I couldn't do a lot of things any more."
But Mr Jazyschyn said an interstate holiday changed everything, when he was given the opportunity to try a special treatment machine that had produced positive outcomes for others suffering from similar problems.
"I was on the East Coast for three weeks and took the opportunity to try the machine," he said.
"I was quite sceptical and didn't expect any results."
But within a week, the results started to show, and in the fourth week, according to Mr Jazyschyn, he was "fully recovered".
Now the Katherine businessman is offering the same treatment - the only one of its kind in the Northern Territory.
Now, the Katherine Sleep Centre on Katherine Terrace is the only place in the Northern Territory offering the same treatment Mr Jazyschyn received, after he purchased a $85,000 Emsella treatment chair.
At the Sleep Centre Shannon Lingard can't recommend the chair enough.
"It's a life changer for male and female incontinence," she said.
"And in Australia one in three women and one in five men experience the problem."
With the help of an electromagnetic field, the chair strengthens the pelvic floor in a non-invasive way, free from pharmaceuticals.
"It was tough watching Phil (when he suffered from incontinence) and seeing the emotional side of it," Ms Lingard said.
"It was a real eye-opener for us"
And through her work Ms Lingard comes across many with the same problems.
"We offer sleep studies - and often people say they have disrupted sleep because they pee all night."
Over three weeks six treatment sessions - in which patients simply sit on the chair for 30 minutes - are set to improve incontinence problems.
"It's a not-talked-about thing," Ms Lingard said.
"But so many people experience it - they leak at the gym, on a trampoline, when sneezing, during heavy lifting."
Additionally, sexual health and prostate problems are also set to improve with the help of the machine.
"Thanks to the chair I gained back quality of life and confidence, and I am able to function again," Mr Jazyschyn said.
"The treatment is an investment in your own life."
Mr Jazyschyn said at first he was surprised that "a lot more people than you think" suffer from incontinence, but now he is passionate about doing something about it.
"I started talking about my problems, and so many people experienced the same. But unless you open up, nobody talks about it.
"So don't be shy, talk about it. There's help available."
Mr Jazyschyn said as soon as he started to look into the problem more, he realised that there was a great need for non-invasive incontinence treatment options, especially in the Northern Territory.
"If I didn't have the confidence in the chair, I wouldn't have bought one," he said.
"It was a big investment for us, but it will change people's lives," he said.
The service, the only one of its kind in the NT, costs $1,400 for six sessions, with Medicare covering a portion of the cost.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.