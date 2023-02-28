OPINION: Whatever it's called, Aboriginal people need a mechanism to be heard

No matter what it's called, First Nations people need to be heard, writes Member for Lingiari Marion Scrymgour.
We are at the start of a journey that leads to a referendum. The referendum is about giving First Nations people, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, a voice in the Australian Constitution.
The mechanism which is proposed is going to actually be called "the Voice". "Voice" is an English language word which non-Indigenous people can understand and it's a useful and appropriate name for what is supposed to happen.
But because it's still early days, if you talk to a lot of people out bush they won't recognise that word "Voice".
Because they don't recognise the word, some of them might be suspicious and wary if the concept is explained to them in terms that aren't adapted and formulated to make sense in remote communities.
That's just a matter of the proponents of the Voice doing the work required to put their message into language that local people will understand.
Some people who are opposed to the Voice have been trying to make some mischief about this, and are obscuring the fact that although the Voice word is unfamiliar to many remote community people, the Voice message is actually borrowed from them, it comes from them.
I am Tiwi on my mother's side and my Dad was Anmatyerr but taken away from his country as an infant. Both the Tiwi people and the Anmatyerr people have their own language and their own traditional country. These things go back to long before colonisation.
If you ask a lot of Tiwi people or Anmatyerr people, "do you support the Voice", some of them might say "what's that?".
If you ask the same individuals, "Should Tiwi People" (or Anmatyerr people as the case may be) be consulted about any Government business or policy that will affect them and their country, they would say "of course - what are you stupid to ask a question like that"?
And if you tell them the story of the development and promulgation of the Australian Constitution, that no Tiwi and Anmatyerr people, in fact no First Nations people from anywhere in Australia, were consulted and that deliberate decisions were made to further marginalise them, they are appalled.
All remote community people want to achieve better outcomes when it comes to health, education and employment.
People are aware of problems with domestic violence and substance abuse and that there is a need to fix those things too.
But the starting point for everything is respect.
Tiwi and Anmatyerr aren't asking to be consulted because they are from any particular race, they are asking to be consulted because they are Tiwi and Anmatyerr. As it stands the Constitution is a compromised birth certificate.
A mechanism for First Nations communities to have their voices heard in relation to things that affect them will help to fix that.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.