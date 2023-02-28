OPINION: 'Insidious' Voice to define people and their rights based on race

An 'insidious' Voice is asking Australians to validate that it is appropriate in 2023 to define people and their associated rights based on their race, former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce writes.
My great Grandmother was illiterate. Her name was Zabrina, spelt with a Z but she marked any document with an X. She was from mainland Europe. She was Roma, Gypsy. Gypsies also had to contend with being identified by race and at the time it was widely supported.
It is in my family's DNA that any discrimination of differentiation based on race is anathema.
With a Kafkaesque intrigue and imbroglio that would inevitably evolve in "The Voice" there is for me something vastly more insidious.
We are being asked to validate that it is appropriate in 2023 to define people and their associated rights on their race.
Once you have ticked the box that you believe you can define rights to race that gives one an advantage over the other then you have endorsed precisely that.
It is a very dangerous precedent and in the past around the world is the source of immense suffering. My belief is equality comes from a constitution that is blind to race and any change to it should be one that removes race, not inserts it.
Away from the primary principles the details are a farce.
Victorian Senator Lidia Thorpe lying in front of a float at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is a fairly apt metaphor of what happens to the progression of legislation through our nation's parliament if a referendum is successful that gives "the Voice" authority to consult the executive of Government.
The High Court won't take long to go from "may" consult to "must" consult. As "may" is at the discretion of the selected, apparently not elected, body called The Voice it is completely at this selected body's right to say that they may consult the executive of Government on every piece of legislation.
If you live in Australia, it affects Indigenous Australians so what legislation would not be caught by their net, of whether it affects Indigenous Australians.
This is why seeing all the details before you vote in support of a referendum to change the Constitution is so important. If they can't trust you with the details, then don't trust them with your vote is my advice.
A Voice to the executive, which is the cabinet, is a seat at the table with Ministers of the crown selected by the Prime Minister who was voted in as part of a government which all Australians eligible to vote elected.
So, does the Voice sit in Cabinet? Maybe between the Minister for Defence and The Treasurer. They would have to be somewhere near the centre. When the Expenditure Review Committee approves the expenditure of funds that makes up the Federal Budget, do they sit there as well? On what premise, since they have the constitutional right to advise Government, could you rule them out?
As the Voice is apparently selected and not elected, who does the selection and what are the prerequisites to be a selector that can select against the wishes of what would otherwise be elected if there was a vote?
From the meagre portions we are being shown, the Voice will exist in a space between a third layer of bureaucracy and a third chamber in Parliament. The more power they have in the deliberations and outcomes of the executive, the closer they get to a third chamber of Parliament.
As the Voice will be there by reason of its inclusion in the Constitution by referendum it could only ever be removed by a referendum and imagine the outcry if the Nation ever tried to remove it.
As the Voice is in the Constitution its powers will grow and morph at the whims of the High Court not at the direction of the Parliament elected at a general election.
You can vote for the party you wish to govern but not the Voice section of it. You cannot vote for it even if you are Indigenous, because they are selected not elected.
People should have the issues that confront them dealt with on the basis of the circumstances they are in not on the colour of their skin.
Does an Indigenous person living in Mosman require a Voice to Parliament? Should an Asian living in Walgett not be allowed to be heard in the Voice because they are Asian?
Doesn't this philosophically at the least raise questions that go beyond the inferred mischievous guilt trap that if you don't support "The Voice" you are a cruel bigot.
Anyway, I suppose the choice is yours but I sure as hell won't be voting for it.
