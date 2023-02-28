'One-stop-shop' NT Saving Finder to 'help with cost of living'

The Savings Finder highlights more than 50 savings and rebates on offer, including the $150 Back to School vouchers, two $100 Sport and Learn to Swim vouchers per year, the $1000 Apprenticeship vouchers, $10,000 grants for first home buyers, $2,000 power and water subsidy under the NT Concession Scheme, the $500 prepaid card for seniors and other rental subsidies and low deposit home loans for eligible Territorians.