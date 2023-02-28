'One-stop-shop' NT Saving Finder to 'help with cost of living'

Access to savings and discounts is now only a click away, after the Northern Territory Government launched a new digital 'Savings Finder'.
Linking Territorians directly to vouchers, subsidies, rebates and programs offered by the NTG, the digital tool is set to help with the cost of living.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said vouchers and subsidies would provide "hundreds of dollars worth" of savings each year for Territorians and their families.
"The Savings Finder tool has been created as a central location for individuals to clearly see what savings they have available to them to help with cost of living pressures," Ms Fyles said.
"Savings are provided to families, seniors, homebuyers and individuals in areas including education and training, health, power and water bills, transport, renting, buying or owning a home and support for seniors, Territorians with a disability and carers."
The Savings Finder highlights more than 50 savings and rebates on offer, including the $150 Back to School vouchers, two $100 Sport and Learn to Swim vouchers per year, the $1000 Apprenticeship vouchers, $10,000 grants for first home buyers, $2,000 power and water subsidy under the NT Concession Scheme, the $500 prepaid card for seniors and other rental subsidies and low deposit home loans for eligible Territorians.
Minister for Corporate and Digital Development, Ngaree Ah Kit, said the Savings Finder was a "one stop shop" for all cost of living rebates and schemes.
"Savings and rebates are searchable by topic but also by demographic and interests through a short survey so Territorians can find everything they may be eligible for in one search," she said.
"Savings Finder works well on your mobile and provides a link to your search results to save for future reference."
To view the new cost of living savings tool visit nt.gov.au/savings-finder
