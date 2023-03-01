Jet on show for RAAF Family Day

An aerial display will be held in the sky above Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal on Friday, March 3, at about 2pm.
A RAAF spokesman said a F-35A Lightning II from No. 75 Squadron would conduct a low-level flying display over the base in support of its Squadron Family Day activities.
Low level flying activities would be conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines, the spokesman said.
"Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military flying," he said.
