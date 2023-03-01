Bright sparks wanted to light up Science Week

Bright ideas for innovative science engagement projects are being sought to become part of this year's National Science Week program in the Northern Territory.
National Science Week will run from August 12 to 20 across Australia, with a wide range of activities for all ages in planning.
Now a science outreach program run by Charles Darwin University (CDU), and the NT National Science Week Committee, Inspired NT, is seeking engaging concepts for projects that could receive funding from $250 up to $3,000.
Inspired NT Manager and CDU STEM Pathways Lecturer, Dr Carla Eisemberg, said people who were passionate about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) - students, researchers, science communicators or members of an organisation - were encouraged to bring their ideas forward.
"National Science Week is a great opportunity to host fun and interactive STEM activities to spark the public's interest in science," Dr Eisemberg said.
"All STEM-related topics are welcome, and the more creative the better.
"We will consider everything from a comedy show about chemistry to crazy science experiments and animal-spotting tours around the Territory's parks and nature reserves."
Dr Eisemberg said she was looking forward to seeing unique ideas from Territorians that would "bring science out of the lab or classroom and into the wider community".
Held annually, National Science Week aims to increase the awareness and understanding of the role of science, technology, and innovation in everyday life and the future.
Inspired NT Officer Sarah Sutcliffe said Science Week grants aimed to assist with the running of an event, the production of online content or physical STEM resources such as activity kits and equipment.
"As individuals and in groups, anybody can apply for grants and they can share their passion for science and technology from all different fields," Ms Sutcliffe said.
"Schools are welcome to apply, as long as the project involves the community as well."
Last year's Science Week featured presentations and workshops on science, robotics, drones, augmented reality and chemistry experiments.
Applications close on March 31. To apply visit www.inspirednt.net/science-week-nt-funding.
