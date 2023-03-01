Katherine Times
Bright sparks wanted to light up Science Week

March 2 2023 - 7:30am
Bright ideas are wanted for Science Week.

Bright ideas for innovative science engagement projects are being sought to become part of this year's National Science Week program in the Northern Territory.

