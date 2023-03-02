First-time author publishes Kriol kids story

At the age of 65, a Ngukurr woman has published her first book - a children's story in Kriol.
Carol Robertson, a community leader and matriarch with six children, 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, is now one of only a few people in the world to have authored and published a book in Kriol, a growing language spoken by around 20,000 people across Northern Australia.
Her story was first drafted in 2019, when she started work with Meigim Kriol Strongbala, a Ngukurr-based social program that promotes and supports Kriol as a way to improve education and social outcomes for its speakers.
The new author's tale was then picked up by the Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF), which has in the past produced a series of Kriol books with the Binjari community.
With the help of the ILF, the fun story about what happens when a mouse and a cat go out looking for food on a dark night, has now been turned into a book: Stori bla Brutbrut en Bujigat (Story about Mouse and Cat), released in February 2023.
Key to bringing the book to life was illustrator Karen Rogers, a senior artist at Ngukurr Arts who created the playful watercolour illustrations for Bujigat en Brutbrut.
Stori bla Brutbrut en Bujigat has also been turned into an audio version, with 28-year-old Anton Rami, member of prominent local rock band Lonely Boys, performing the audio version to encourage readers to hear the Kriol words while reading along.
The audio is linked to in the book via a QR Code and also downloadable on the Meigim Kriol Strongbala Soundcloud page.
Stori bla Brutbrut en Bujigat is now one of only handful of commercially-available books in Kriol.
The book is fully bilingual in Kriol and English, offering a fun way for those learning the language to improve their skills.
The Meigim Kriol Strongbala program is no stranger to promoting successful books.
In 2020, the group worked with Allen & Unwin to publish Bigismob Jigiwan Dog, a Kriol translation of Too Many Cheeky Dogs by Johanna Bell and celebrated Indigenous artist Dion Beasley, and also supported Karen Rogers' publication of Main Abija (My Grandad) in 2021 with Allen & Unwin.
