The biggest emergency biosecurity exercise the Northern Territory has ever seen is set to be held in Darwin.
On March 7 to 9, the NT Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade (DITT) will host Exercise TREAD 3, a functional exercise to practice the Territory's response arrangements to an emergency animal disease detection, based on foot and mouth disease (FMD).
The training will be conducted in the NT Emergency Operations Centre at Peter McAulay Centre with a number of field exercises planned.
Staff from across NT Government and industry have been appointed to perform exercise roles similar to those they would in a real scenario, which will require them to apply all of their knowledge and skills to respond to the disease.
In scenarios, participants will showcase that they can verify a positive case of FMD and the escalation of the response from DITT to a whole-of NT Government.
"The aim is to have well-practiced NT emergency arrangements in response to an emergency animal disease incident in the NT," the Department said in a statement.
"The outcomes include development of fit- for-purpose response plans; standard operating procedures and a shared understanding of the response arrangement to significant animal disease threats."
The exercise follows other activities held recently in the Territory, including an Emergency Animal Disease Awareness Webinar, and two workshops in Darwin and Alice Springs aiming to give livestock and allied industries the opportunity to increase awareness of emergency animal disease response.
"Being prepared has never been more important," the Department said.
"The impact of just one of the emergency animal diseases which are present in the regions to our north would be catastrophic.
"As a nation, recovering and being able to re-establish international trade would be reliant on how effectively we undertake surveillance and preparedness and emergency response."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
