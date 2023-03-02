Defence to shine a light on renewable energy in NT

More than $60 million are set to be invested by the Federal Government to deliver solar energy generation and battery storage systems to ten Defence sites throughout Australia.
The $64m Defence Renewable Energy and Energy Security Program aims to generate 60 megawatts of solar energy, enough to power the equivalent of about 15,000 households each year.
Twenty-five megawatt hours of battery energy storage are also planned for development and delivery under the program.
Two large-scale renewable energy projects at Robertson Barracks in the Northern Territory and the Edinburgh Defence Precinct in South Australia are part of the funding, with additional projects at the RAAF Bases Darwin and Tindal, Larrakeyah Barracks, and Harts Range in the Northern Territory, as well as locations in Western Australia and SA aiming to increase resilience at Defence bases and reduce dependency on fuel supply chains for backup power generation.
Assistant Minister for Defence, Matt Thistlethwaite, said works would begin across a number of states and territories and continue until 2027-28.
"I am pleased to announce a significant investment in the Defence Renewable Energy and Energy Security Program which marks a firm commitment to sustainable environmental management in support of Defence capability," Minister Thistlethwaite said.
"This investment helps to take pressure off local energy grids by making Defence facilities more self-reliant. Because renewables are the cheapest form of energy, these upgrades should also reduce energy costs and drive down greenhouse gas emissions.
"More investment in renewables helps to deliver Defence savings on energy costs so that more can be invested in capability into the future."
The investment builds upon earlier stages which have already delivered savings of approximately $380,000 per year and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 1,793 tonnes per annum.
Minister Thistlethwaite said the program would generate "positive environmental and economic benefits to local communities".
"The program will support jobs and small businesses in regional communities through delivery, preparation and installation and maintenance as we anticipate their participation in the preparation and delivery of program works," he said.
As part of the project, renewable systems will be installed to diversify supply and increase energy independence.
With the help of battery storage systems energy resilience and power quality are also set to be increased.
Federal Member for Solomon Luke Gosling welcomed the investment in the Northern Territory.
"The Territory has abundant sunlight and it's great we're able to harness it to help meet the energy needs of our Defence force," he said.
"It's crucial that our personnel have secure, independent and uninterrupted power supplies, and this renewable energy investment will help to achieve that."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
