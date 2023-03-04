Let's be clear because you won't hear this from other media organisations in the Northern Territory. The federal government's suggested changes for superannuation don't limit what you can put into your super balance. They are fair changes to a system that has become less about retirement savings and more about estate planning for a small percentage of our citizens.
The government's plan is sensible, but you wouldn't know that with the hyperventilation from some sections of our community and Liberal Party representatives.
"I don't care", nor should most Australians if the PM broke a promise on superannuation changes. "It's one of the many areas of policy that need addressing."
It is "not on" for people to use large super funds for wealth creation beyond the purpose of looking after their retirement. Super is no longer "fit for purpose" if people use it to exploit tax incentives for wealth creation rather than saving for retirement.
These words are not from a Labor politician. Instead, they are from Liberal MP Russell Broadbent, echoed by fellow Liberal MP Bridget Archer.
Further proof that the outrage over Labor's plans is confected comes from Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor. He said on the Sunrise program in 2016: "It's totally inappropriate that someone who has contributed millions and millions of dollars continues to get those 15 per cent tax concessions."
But members from the Liberal Party, including our local MP, trot out the same tired tropes "It's your money", "Labor broke a promise", and my favourites, "It's class warfare", and "They've (those with millions of dollars in super) have worked hard for it, leave them alone".
We should all despair when sensible suggestions for superannuation reform are immediately conflated into a class war.
The Libs are brilliant at this stuff, though. It always proves to cut through, even when it is blatantly untrue. But that's a discussion for another day.
The question we all should be asking is, why is it that it is class warfare when you take away a tax benefit from a multi-millionaire, but it's not class warfare to illegally take back money from the lowest paid people in our society through Robodebt that they never owed?
Another argument most in the Liberal Party are making is that these tax concession changes will only claw back a couple of billion dollars and, in the context of the budget, is not a huge cost saving. Robodebt was saving the budget $1.2 billion, and its purpose was to claw back from the most vulnerable people in our community. Class warfare? It seems some Liberal MPs think it's class warfare when it suits them.
I'll repeat, the changes the federal government is suggesting don't limit what you can put into your super. No one is saying you can't put more than $3 million in a retirement fund; those who do just wouldn't get the tax breaks for monies over that amount that they enjoy now.
And as for those who can put more than $3 million into super "working hard" for it so we should leave their tax concessions alone. Well, no one has ever proved to me that a wage earning worker from the Northern Territory works any less hard to get a super balance of $150,000 than the person who has a multi-million dollar super balance. I know people who are on low wages that work bloody hard.
Yes, it is 'our money' Peter Dutton. But not the way you are framing it.
That $2 billion is taxpayers' money funding tax breaks for the rich.
Why should taxpayers who earn an everyday wage, working for an employer or themselves in a small business, subsidise millionaires avoiding their tax obligations?
These changes should happen. Some Liberal Party MPs acknowledge they make sense.
Australia is the only country I know that gives three separate tax breaks on superannuation. One on contributions, another on earnings in the fund and one on exit. All are skewed in favour of the wealthy. These tax breaks cost the budget billions of dollars per year. Isn't it reasonable to ask whether they can be justified? PM Albanese and Treasurer Chalmers have made the right call. They have put forward a sensible proposal that voters should all embrace.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
