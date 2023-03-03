Defence steps in to help flood victims

As an emergency declaration remains in place for flooded communities in the Victoria Daly and West Daly regions, the Australian Defence Force has stepped in to support a large-scale evacuation.
More than 700 people had evacuated from Kalkarindji, Daguragu, Yarralin, Pigeon Hole and Palumpa, with many of them flown into Katherine before being transported by bus to Darwin where they will be housed at the Centre of National Resilience (CNR) in Howard Springs.
NT police recruits, only days into their training, were called upon to help prepare the CNR for the arrival of flood affected residents.
Only three days into their training, the recruits from Auxiliary Squad 77, 78, 79, and Constable Squad 151, joined members of Recruit Auxiliary Squad 76, who graduated this week, greeted community members as they arrived, helping them through the check-in process before escorting them to their accommodation.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles thanked government and non-government agencies for working around the clock to support the emergency response.
"The true grit of Territorians never fails to disappoint in times of crises and I am certain we will get through this together," she said.
She said all school-aged children at the CNR would be attending school on Monday, and asked Darwinites to "give them a warm welcome".
"And be mindful many will have lost a lot in these floods - they deserve our kindness, compassion and care," she said.
Rapid Action Teams are currently on the ground assessing damage in affected communities and planning is underway to get people back home as soon as it's safe.
Meanwhile, organisers of the Kalakrindji's annual Freedom Day event are calling for donations for those affected by the devastating floods.
"The very recent floods on Gurindji country have devastated Daguragu and Kalkaringi communities," they said in an online appeal.
"The impacts of this major disaster will be felt by our people - our families, our elders, our kids, everyone - for many months, if not years to come.
"There are many immediate and urgent needs to attend to.
"Then, when the water recedes, the immensely heartbreaking work of cleaning up and rebuilding will begin."
The Freedom Day committee is calling on Australia to support their fundraiser,
which aims to raise $700,000 - $1,000 per person - to provide immediate care and ongoing resources as they're needed.
"All donations will go through the Gurindji Aboriginal Corporation, a registered charity, and will be used directly to support flood-impacted community members and families," they said.
"The Gurindji Aboriginal Corporation, through its Board of Directors and Executive team, will ensure that donations are distributed according to requirements and the wishes of the people in need."
Donations can be made at www.freedomday.com.au/donate
