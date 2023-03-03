The recent destruction of homes in Pigeon Hole may have been avoided if local voices had been listened to, the Mayor of Victoria Daly Regional Council says.
Severe flooding across the Victoria Daly region resulted in mass evacuations of hundreds of people across Kalkarindji, Daguragu and Pigeon Hole.
Home to around 150 people, the community of Pigeon Hole is situated about 100km from Kalkarindji and 400km from Katherine.
The flood has impacted the entire community, including new housing construction built by the NT Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics from 2019 onwards.
The development of the six properties was strongly opposed by Council before, during, and post-construction due to the fact the new development was in the middle of the flood zone.
In a letter addressed to the Minister for Local Government, Gerald McCarthy in 2020, Council Mayor Brian Pedwell warned the new development was at risk of "serious and costly damage" because of its location.
"Despite community's calls for all new housing to be located on higher ground, inappropriate housing continues to be constructed in flood-prone areas," the letter said.
The threat of flooding is not a new issue for Pigeon Hole residents, as flood waters in the community can reach a height of 3.4 metres above ground level during the wet season.
And with no official warning system, community members rely on family members living upstream in the communities of Kalkarindji and Daguragu to warn them of rain and potential flooding activity.
Additionally, Pigeon Hole is in a mobile black-spot and can only receive warnings from family via one public payphone located in the centre of town.
Mayor Pedwell said that after 20 years of advocating to both sides of the Northern Territory and Federal Governments and the Northern Land Council for the community to be moved out of the floodplain, this latest disaster was a reminder of why local voices must be listened to.
"For the last two decades, we have been yelling from the rooftops about moving the community - this includes the health centre and school - to higher ground," he said.
"Following the 2001 floods, the NTG moved the power station, sewerage ponds and the airstrip to higher ground.
"Unfortunately, the houses and other major infrastructure remain in the flood zone.
"And instead of listening and doing something about it, the NTG built the new houses right on the banks of the river.
"It's no surprise to anyone that these houses and the livelihoods of the people who lived in them have now been destroyed."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
