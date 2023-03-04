The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has concluded its support in evacuating residents of the communities from the Kalkarindji, Pigeon Hole and Daguragu areas in the Katherine Region.
An ADF spokesman said Defence had evacuated a total of 409 people from Kalkarindji Aerodrome to Katherine using two Royal Australian Air Force C-130J and one C-27J aircraft.
As a precautionary measure, one C-27J aircraft remained in the region for an additional night, in case additional emergency assistance support was required.
Meanwhile, the Victoria Highway has been cut at the Victoria River Roadhouse with the bridge under water up to its guard rails.
"We survived the night, but ... unbelievable you can just see the top of the guard rails on the bridge video will follow," roadhouse staff posted on social media.
Throughout Saturday, the mighty Vic had been rising rapidly with the Roadhouse posting on Saturday night the team was planning to evacuate.
"The river is rising quickly now and (is) across the road. We have packed the utes and will probably head to higher ground ... Anybody out this way that gets to the roadhouse and may need help - my mobile number is on the door. We will do what we can."
