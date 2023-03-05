Female leaders portrait project opens for IWD

As part of Katherine's International Women's Day celebrations, the Godinymayin Arts Centre is opening its new photographic portrait project, showcasing female leaders from across the region.
'Big and Deep Rivers: Inspiring Women of Katherine' has captured images of inspiring leaders, business owners, tradespeople, artists, and community activists from Katherine and across the region.
The exhibition is opening this Wednesday, March 8 from 11am to 2pm.
With no shortage of portrait subjects, the project now intends to continue building a larger photographic archive throughout 2023.
"Each new portrait will be a celebration of the strong and inspiring women we have in our extended region - and we hope these can be kept as a unique look and a gift to the future," Godinymayin project coordinator Tilly Stanier said.
Each portrait will be accompanied by a short story, such as the one of Royal Australia Air Force firefighter Katie Momo.
Constantly striving to reach her goals and encourage other females to do the same, Ms Momo's hard work and sacrifices of being away from family and friends during a deployment to the Middle East was rewarded when she was promoted to the rank of Corporal in 2021 after only four years of being a RAAF firefighter.
Another strong Katherine leader sharing her story as part of the exhibition is former Katherine Mayor Fay Miller, who is battling health issues, with regular visits to the Royal Darwin Hospital and Alan Walker Cancer Care Centre now part of her routine.
During a car crash in 2006 at Aileron in which she broke her neck and spent six long and lonely hours waiting for help, Ms Miller courageously discovered previously unknown physical and mental strength - a strength she has worn like a badge of honour ever since, making her an inspiration for people from all walks of life.
The International Women's Day initiative is part of the Centre's growing interest in documenting our community, and presenting photomedia and visual imagery that reflect sense of place in the Big Rivers Region. We are planning more projects and exhibitions!
As a companion to Big and Deep Rivers, Godinymayin has partnered with Katherine Times to present Tributaries - a selection of portraits and stories originally featured in the newspaper's Community Hero series between 2010 and 2015, including celebrated Katherine women such as Kirsten Engels, the late Tessa Pollack, Jenny Duggan and Debbie Unwin.
These archived photographs and profiles will be on show in Godinymayin's Laneway Gallery to complement the International Women's Day project.
A special photography studio will be set up at Godinymayin on the March 8 opening for anyone who would like to be part of the project.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.