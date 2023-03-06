NT pastoralists encouraged to add tourism to portfolio

Territory pastoralists interested in branching out into tourism, can now look into a number of case studies showcasing pastoral and agricultural tourism businesses in the Northern Territory and across Australia.
Developed by Tourism NT, the case studies show how pastoralists could open their gates to tourism as an opportunity to diversify their income stream, showcase 'life in the Outback' and share unique Territory landscapes.
With large areas of pastoral land covering a cross section of the Territory's landscape, the Drive Tourism Strategy has identified the opportunity to develop pastoral properties into unique visitor experiences.
"Diversification is an important part of life for a pastoralist," the NT Cattlemen's Association said.
"If your pastoral property is an area of natural beauty, has something unique to offer or is in a great location, visit the Tourism NT website to start exploring your tourism journey."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.