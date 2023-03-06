Heavy rains continue to move across Australia's north with a deep tropical air mass extending over the Northern Territory and northern Queensland, causing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned a slow-moving system could linger near the southern Gulf of Carpentaria coast for several days.
Widespread daily rainfall totals of 20 to 40mm are likely, with isolated falls of 70 to 100mm possible across saturated catchments.
A flood warning is in place for Borroloola, with the Bureau warning that flooding may occur along the McArthur River.
"The McArthur River at Borroloola is currently at 8.20 metres and rising, below the minor flood level (9m)," the Bureau said on Monday.
Several major far-north roads have been closed due to landslides and fallen trees.
The Victoria Highway remains closed with the Victoria River flooding at the Victoria River Roadhouse, about 200km west of Katherine.
Further south, 200m of rail line washed away between Alice Springs and Darwin, with food supplies rerouted via road.
- with Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.