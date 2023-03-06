Katherine Times
Wet season drenches Top End

Updated March 7 2023 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
Heavy rains continue to move across Australia's north with a deep tropical air mass extending over the Northern Territory and northern Queensland, causing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms.

