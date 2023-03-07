'Big and strong rivers': Our inspirational women, Part 1

There is no shortage of inspirational women across the Big Rivers Region.
To celebrate female leaders this International Women's Day, Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is hosting a powerful portrait exhibition to showcase some of the region's female role models.
Read some of their inspirational stories exclusively in the Katherine Times.
Always be honest, respectful and value your integrity - it is your greatest asset
FAY MILLER
AGE: As Rod Stewart would say, Forever Young. But some days I feel each of my 76 years.
PROFESSION: Former Mayor of Katherine, now earning frequent flyer points at Royal Darwin Hospital and Alan Walker Cancer Care Centre.
Inspired by Julie Bishop, former Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, who is 'classy, not brassy', Fay Miller has always led by example in a bid to encourage young, emerging leaders. "Set the bar high and give them the chance to fly," she says.
The former Mayor of Katherine, who loves the town's casual, laid-back lifestyle and community spirit, celebrated a major highlight in her life when she represented her community and region in the NT Legislative Assembly for two elected terms.
She encourages Katherinites to change lazy attitudes that come with a 'not my job, somebody else's problem' mindset to achieve bigger and better things for themselves and their community.
During a car crash in 2006 at Aileron in which she broke her neck and spent six long and lonely hours waiting for help, Fay courageously discovered previously unknown physical and mental strength - a strength she has worn like a badge of honour ever since, making her an inspiration for people from all walks of life.
Don't compare yourself to anyone else's trajectory in life; everyone is on a different path
KATIE MOMO
AGE: 30
PROFESSION: RAAF Firefighter - Structural Fire Controller
Inspired by her dad, who pushes her to be a better person every day, Katie Momo is a role model who wants to see men and women both be offered the same experiences regardless of gender, background and culture.
"Offer them every opportunity to grow and develop as a leader and support them in any way possible," she says.
Constantly striving to reach her goals and encourage other females to do the same, Katie's hard work and sacrifices of being away from family and friends was rewarded when she was promoted to the rank of Corporal in 2021 after only four years of being a RAAF firefighter, a great professional achievement in such a short amount of time.
During the beginning of Covid-19 in 2020 she was deployed to the Middle East and upon her return to Australia had to isolate in hotel quarantine for two weeks. During this time her sister gave birth to Katie's very first niece. Due to border closures she was unable to support her sister or even meet her niece for the first four months of her life - an 'extremely hard' situation over which the young woman had no control.
"This made me appreciate the time I do get to spend with my family just that little bit more," she says.
Hindsight is an amazing thing
ASHLEE ELTON
AGE: 36
PROFESSION: Paramedic
Inspired by those 'willing to give back and support their community', paramedic Ashlee Elton leads by example.
"Katherine is such a beautiful town, with great people and places," she says.
"But we need to put a greater focus on our youth in Katherine to help them get out of the destructive cycle."
The young leader says the highlight of her life was the day she found out she had been accepted to become a paramedic - a profession she continues to do with compassion and empathy in a bid to help and support her community.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
