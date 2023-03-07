Big River Centre to shine a light on 'disheartening' lack of help for chronic condition

Katherine's Big Rivers Government Centre has joined a long list of famous landmarks across the country lighting up blue in support of Lymphoedema Awareness Week.
From March 6 to 12 major bridges, statues, roadways and town centres across all states and territories will be shining a light on the lack of information, access to treatment and funding for people living with lymphoedema, a malfunction of the lymphatic system, caused by underdevelopment or damage, causing swelling.
Dr Debbie Geyer was 20 when she was diagnosed with lymphoedema.
"I experienced swelling of my right leg. I found it difficult to fit into shoes and struggled with my usual activities," she said.
"I was lucky, my diagnosis was made promptly, enabling me access to good and effective treatment. I had no history of cancer or surgery. Instead, my swelling was due to primary lymphoedema, which means my lymphatics never developed properly."
Most people have lymphoedema because of damage to the lymph nodes caused by surgery and/or radiotherapy.
In fact, it is estimated that 24 per cent of cervical cancer patients and 20 per cent of breast cancer patients develop lymphoedema, as well as nine to 29 per cent of melanoma patients.
It is estimated that one in 6,000 people are born with it.
"Whilst the symptoms include swelling, feeling achy or stiff, reduced range of movement and recurrent skin infections, it also adversely impacts on ones' physical, emotional, social and financial wellbeing," Dr Geyer said.
"Most people with lymphoedema wear a compression stocking or garment to control the swelling that occurs when the lymphatic fluid builds up in a limb or body part.
"These are often uncomfortable, hot, difficult to get on and off, expensive and sometimes embarrassing to wear.
"We need trained lymphoedema health professionals and easy access to treatment services regardless of where one lives. Funding is also needed for education and treatment to support people's quality of life."
Dr Geyer said more education was required for medical professionals as Doctors would receive very little training on the condition and are "often unable to recognise and diagnose it, let alone refer on for treatment".
"There also needs to be a lot more education of nurses, physiotherapists and allied health professionals throughout their stages of training," she said.
"We need lymphoedema recognised and funded in the same way as other chronic conditions such as diabetes which requires lifestyle changes and medicine to keep people well."
Lymphoedema treatment requires various forms of compression and lifestyle changes to prevent complications such as cellulitis, a serious skin infection which requires antibiotics and often hospital admissions.
"Many people who live with lymphoedema have been dismissed, misdiagnosed or given the run around by the medical system," Dr Geyer said.
"Even those with a diagnosis struggle, as the cost of treatment and lack of treatment availability and access can be incredibly disheartening."
