Wide-spread rain continues to cause havoc

Wide-spread wet season rain continues to cause havoc across the Top End with Borroloola bracing for flooding as the McArthur River continues to be on the rise.
The Bureau of Meteorology said river levels were elevated and minor flooding was already occurring in response to rainfall over the last week.
"The main flood peak is now approaching Borroloola, where a flood peak is possible Wednesday afternoon," the Bureau said.
The river at Borroloola is currently at 9.32 metres and rising, with the weather bureau expecting it to peak near 10.60 metres on Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Bureau said storms and heavy rain across the northern tropics throughout last week reached weekly totals of more than 150mm in the far north-west of the Kimberley Region, in parts of central Northern Territory and adjacent areas of north-west Queensland and in coastal parts of Cape York Peninsula.
The highest weekly total of 415.2 mm was recorded at Alexandria in the Northern Territory, including the highest daily total last week of 262.0 mm on March 3.
Anthony Lagoon Station, also on the Barkly, received well over 200mm of rain last week, with owner Australian Agricultural Company sharing photos of widespread flooding on social media.
While the Victoria River, which has cut the major Highway between the Northern Territory and Western Australia, is slowly falling, roads in other parts of the Katherine region continue to be impacted by floodwaters, with residents at Edith Farms are now bracing to be cut off from Katherine with Granite Creek flowing over the road.
