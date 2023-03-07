'Big and deep rivers': Our inspirational women, Part 2

There is no shortage of inspirational women across the Big Rivers Region.
To celebrate female leaders this International Women's Day, Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is hosting a powerful portrait exhibition to showcase some of the region's female role models.
Be prepared to follow the road less travelled
DONNA CAPES
AGE: 57
PROFESSION: Construction camp support worker, coach, educator
With a passion for females in sport, Donna Capes works tirelessly to improve access and provide transport to sporting events.
"Sport is powerful," she says. "It has the ability to change childrens' lives, health and confidence."
The community leader says for young people to grow into leaders, it is important to establish mutually respectful relationships with them.
"We also need to learn to see other people's perspectives."
Donna says the Katherine region with its 'pristine natural beauty', is a place that has 'strength of culture and tradition'.
Don't sweat the small stuff and don't rely on people's opinions to validate your sense of worth
MEGAN PICKERING
AGE: 53
PROFESSION: Vet with side hustles in sport and community organisations
Having been diagnosed with cancer and a severe auto-immune disease all in one week, Megan Pickering has been through a lot. But - inspired by women who have 'been through adversity and have come out the other side', such as Penny Wong and Tanya Plibersek - she always tries to focus on the positives.
"Believe that your opinions and thoughts are valid and important," she says.
The role model would like to see more people volunteer their time for sporting groups and community organisations in Katherine.
"People have lost sight of the value of volunteering," she says.
Megan says her strong relationship with her husband and her three adult children - who are 'really strong, interesting and unique' human beings - is the best thing in her life.
Enjoy every day and appreciate it - everything has an end
NOLA SWEETMAN
AGE: -
PROFESSION: Marriage celebrant, tutor, Taste of Katherine business owner
Having raised five children, Nola Sweetman encourages the next generation of leaders to 'take school seriously'.
"You only have one chance - put your heart and soul in it and do your best," she says. "Then think about what you love most and what you're good at - that's where you're going to go in life."
Having called Katherine home for most of her life, Nola loves the region for the friendships she has made here.
"We all need to remember to look out for each other - we are all in this together," she says.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
