Katherine paramedic recognised

The St John Ambulance area manager for the Katherine Region has been recognised in the 2023 Council of Ambulance Authorities Women in Ambulance Awards.
Kylie Killalea was one of six Northern Territory women recognised among successful and hardworking women in ambulance services across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.
Recipients were nominated by their peers in acknowledgment of their achievements through their work, leadership and willingness to guide and mentor others across all areas of the organisation including operational staff, communications and corporate services.
Having lead a career with St John NT for over 15 years, Ms Killalea is a strong leader and a capable paramedic.
Her career began in 2007 as a frontline paramedic in the NT before she moved into a management role within the Emergency Communication Centre, supporting the functions of ambulance service delivery from a different perspective.
Now, Ms Killalea is the area manager for the Katherine Region where she has focussed on building community relationships which "have been invaluable as the healthcare system is strained on a constant basis", former Katherine paramedic Abbey Studs said.
"Due to her strong teambuilding and strengths-based leadership approach, there are competent and confident people ready to assume Kylie's substantive role whenever she is away - highlighting the positive impact Kylie has.
"Kylie has always bought enthusiasm to whatever role she has been in and has consistently advocated for her staff and for those around her."
Ms Studs said her the area manager was an inspiration to St John Ambulance volunteers in Katherine, particularly young cadets.
"She serves as a fierce role model for young people, and regularly engages and contributes to the community and sacrifices a huge deal of personal time to make her team so successful.
"Having a strong woman lead the team is a huge step and we are so lucky to have her inspiring and leading the young team of paramedics in Katherine."
St John NT CEO Andrew Tombs said congratulated Ms Killalea and the other recipients of the 2023 Council of Ambulance Authorities Women in Ambulance Awards for their recognition.
"Today (on International Women's Day) we celebrate the achievements of women not only in our workplace but in all areas of our lives," Mr Tombs said.
"The award recipients are being acknowledged for the dedicated professionalism they have displayed as role models in the ambulance sector."
Mr Tombs said by supporting women within St John NT and the ambulance sector to develop their leadership skills and highlighting their achievements, the ambulance service was hoping to "inspire the next generation of women to follow in their footsteps".
