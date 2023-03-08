'Big and deep rivers': Our inspirational women, Part 3

There is no shortage of inspirational women across the Big Rivers Region.
To celebrate female leaders this International Women's Day, Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is hosting a powerful portrait exhibition to showcase some of the region's female role models.
Read some of their inspirational stories exclusively in the Katherine Times.
Don't be afraid, be brave
NELLIE CAMFOO
AGE: 90
PROFESSION: Community leader
Ninty-year-old Nellie Camfoo is a community leader within her own rights. And at her age, she doesn't need anyone else to inspire her - she is the inspiration for others.
A former ringer at Mainoru Station, Nellie watched half-caste children being taken away by the Government - a memory that still causes her pain but has made an outspoken leader within her community where she is known as the 'Aboriginal Queen'.
Nellie has danced with Prime Ministers and helped rebuild Darwin after its World War II bombing, and she is an inspiration for generations.
"When they are around me, the boys and girls, I just say 'number one, don't lose your culture'," she says.
"I want young people to learn. I want our way in the front, our law."
You need work-life balance
JANETTE CROWHURST
AGE: 57
PROFESSION: bookkeeper, project manager, secretary, founder of numerous clubs and community organisations
Janette Crowhurst is a leader within her community, embracing the next generation with knowledge - a task she believes is her 'duty'.
"The more knowledge you can pass on, the more skills you give others to lead," she says.
Travelling around Australia for 13 years together with her husband - 'on the longest honeymoon anyone has ever had' - Jeanette learned that the country has a lot to offer, no matter where one goes.
"Every community has its problems too - but every place is what you make of it," she says. "In our current situation in Katherine, It's important to give young ones a sense of belonging."
Don't listen to the people around you, just go for your goals
LIS CLARK
AGE: 67 (old enough to know better)
PROFESSION: Horticulturist, Mayor of Katherine
A role model with a sincere love for the 'wonderful place' she is the Mayor of, Lis Clark is inspired by the people around her that make Katherine the community it is.
The community leader says young people are best encouraged by putting a focus on their positive traits.
"Every person has a gift," she says. "We need to focus on that gift and what people are good at and encourage it."
She says she would like to see a change in the attitude of people within the community and show more 'respect to what we have'.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
